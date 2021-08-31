Ribbon-cutting held for Williamston Fire Station renovations.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina fire department is celebrating the completion of a $2 million renovation to their fire station.

The Williamston Fire Department in Martin County cut the ribbon on the town’s newly renovated fire station Monday.

Congressman GK Butterfield and officials from the US Department of Agriculture were on hand to tour renovations, which include a 3,000-foot expansion to the original building.

Other improvements include a new training room which can be used by agencies throughout the area, as well as an equipment bay and expanded storage space.

The USDA provided the funding for the project.

