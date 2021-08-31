RDU expects busy Labor Day weekend, polling suggest many travelers vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced it expects more than 100,000 passengers to fly through during Labor Day weekend.

Airport officials predict Friday to be the busiest day with more than 34,000 passengers traveling.

“Leisure travelers helped RDU recover at a robust pace during the summer months that are typically the busiest time of year for us. As students return to school and leisure travel subsides, RDU’s seven-month growth streak may be on hold until the December holidays.”

Historically, business travel increases following Labor Day, but this year is expected to be different with fewer business travelers.

A survey conducted among RDU customers found 79% of respondents felt safe traveling through RDU in August, which is an increase from 54% in March.

The survey also saw an increase from 29% to 51% in customer who “strongly agreed” that vaccines make traveling safer.

In addition, the survey found a dramatic increase among those who were vaccinated. In March 28% were fully vaccinated, while 63% were partially vaccinated or intended to be. August’s survey showed 90% of RDU passengers were fully vaccinated and another 4% intend to be.

The TSA has extended its mask mandate for airports until Jan. 18, 2022 and measures put into effect last year at RDU remain in place.

