Pitt County sex offender arrested for failure to report social media account

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a registered sex offender has been arrested for failing to report he had an active social media account.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that the social media account 50-year-old Ray Curmon of Greenville had was not registered with the sheriff’s office and State of North Carolina as required by state law.

On Monday, Curmon was arrested and charged with one felony count of failure to report a new online identifier.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under a $10,000 secured bond.

