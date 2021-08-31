Pamlico County schools now requiring masks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another school board has reversed a previous decision on mask-wearing for the fall semester.

Pamlico County Schools Board of Education voted 7-0 on Tuesday to require masks be worn indoors by all students, staff, and anyone who enters the building.

The board had previously made masks optional on August 19th.

The board said it met Tuesday to discuss the most recent NC Strong Schools toolkit and quarantine rules if someone was or was not wearing a mask.

The board reasoned that the likelihood of keeping a larger number of students and staff in school during the pandemic is higher if all are properly masked.

Athletes are allowed to remove their masks while participating in their sport. If their sport is indoors, they must wear a mask while on the bench.

