Optional mask middle school sees increase in COVID cases and quarantines

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -A concerned person, who wishes to remain anonymous contacted WITN worried about a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines at Swansboro Middle School.

WITN reached out to Onslow County Schools about the concern. While the school system did not give an exact number of students and staff out, Onslow County School’s Chief Communications Officer, Brent Anderson did provide a statement, which said in part, “Since the weekend, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID cases at Swansboro Middle resulting in an increased number of close contact quarantines. The school has been notifying students identified as close contacts to ensure they are aware and are following the appropriate quarantine procedures.”

Onslow County Public Health Director, Kristen Richmond-Hoover is worried about the increase in cases within the younger population. “Our cases really skew to the younger end of the spectrum and what’s concerning about that is that when the cases skew that direction to the younger end the hospitalizations and deaths follow,” she said.

Richmond-Hoover said cases are trending this way because younger people continue to be the most vulnerable as those 12 years and younger can’t get a COVID vaccine. “We continue to recommend masking for all of those in the k-12 setting, we really know that this is a layered strategy approach that we’re taking.”

According to the NC Public Health K-12 2021 Toolkit, if students wear masks and someone tests positive then exposed students do not have to quarantine, which keeps many kids in school.

“If you want your child to be able to remain in in-person learning, then we really need everybody to kind of band together and make this decision to mask for the benefit of keeping kids in school,” said Hoover.

