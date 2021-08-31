Advertisement

NFL cut day sees former ECU players, locals cut and a Pirate land his first pro spot

Smith makes Bengals 53-man roster
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NFL rosters cut down to 53-players on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the season opener.

Former East Carolina offensive lineman D’Ante Smith made the Bengals roster. He was drafted by Cincinnati in the 4th round this year.

Former ECU kicker Jake Varity waived by the Ravens but is expected to find a new team. Havelock grad Pharoh Cooper got released by the Jaguars. Fellow former Havelock star Kendal Vickers has been released by the Raiders. Former J.H. Rose standout Cornell Powell has been waived by the Chiefs.

Some ECU guys got cut earlier in camp. Justin Hardy by the Bears, Garrett McGhin by the Jags and injured Blake Proehl by the Vikings. Proehl is reportedly done for the year.

