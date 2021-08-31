NC lottery would regulate video gambling machines in bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina House lawmakers are advancing an effort to legalize video gambling machines through the state lottery.

The House Commerce Committee voted Tuesday for the legislation, which would authorize video lottery terminals and direct the state lottery commission to permit bars, restaurants and convenience stores that can sell alcohol to install machines.

Patrons would be able to play games of chance and redeem winnings for cash.

Bill supporters say it’s time to regulate video gambling machines after efforts to eliminate their illegal activity have fallen short.

Social conservatives and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association oppose the bill, saying the machines harm the poor.

