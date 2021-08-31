Man wanted for Wilson County double murder

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are searching for a man wanted for a Tuesday double murder.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Adrian Horne, 41, of Macclesfield.

He was last seen on Otter Creek Road just inside of Edgecombe County where he was seen getting inside a champagne-colored GMC Yukon SUV with black rims. Officials said he was wearing a white hoodie.

Deputies responded earlier Tuesday to a shooting in the 3500 block of London Church Road.

There they found one person dead and two women with gunshot wounds.

We’re told Horne was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with another woman and an 8-month-old baby.

That vehicle was later found in the area of Cedar Creek Lane and Otter Creek Road with the woman dead inside. The baby was found and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

If you know where Horne is call 911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.