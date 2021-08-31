Jim’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Ida’s remnants will track well to our north late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Bands of showers and thunderstorms will occasionally move through the area from late afternoon into the overnight hours. An isolated tornado will be possible within those bands as the work through the area from west to east. The threat will run from mid afternoon through midnight Wednesday.

Scattered severe storms possible late Wednesday (Jim Howard)

Forecast Discussion: The steady summertime pattern of highs in the low 90s and humidity making it feel like +100° will continue through the first half of the week. Changes will finally come Wednesday into Thursday. Ida’s remnants will increase our rain chances (up to 70% late Wednesday into Thursday morning), but more importantly it will also usher much cooler and dryer air.

Highs will fall to the low 80s over the second half of the week with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. This brief taste of autumn will be gone by Sunday as highs return to the upper 80s with Labor Day nearing 90 degrees, but it will be a nice break from the pattern we’ve been stuck in over the past two weeks.

The tropics will remain active, but our closest run in will come with Ida’s passage Wednesday night. Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Depression Ten will stay east of Bermuda, posing no threat to the U.S.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 94. Heat index: 103°. Wind: SW-7.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms, persisting into the overnight. High of 89. Wind: SW-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a few coastal morning showers. 30%. High of 81. Wind: W-15.