Governor Cooper tours drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is continuing to visit vaccination sites here in Eastern Carolina to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.

Cooper visited a drive-thru vaccine site Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church in Nashville.

Tuesday was the first day the Nash County Health Department began distributing additional shots to those who are immunocompromised.

“It’s great to see North Carolinians get their doses of this lifesaving shot, and even better to see those who are immunocompromised get an additional shot for further protection,” said Governor Cooper in a press release, “The more people we get vaccinated, the sooner we can turn the final corner on this pandemic.”

NCDHHS said that new data shows that unvaccinated people were 15.4 times more likely to die of COVID-19 during the four-week period ending August 21st.

North Carolina has administered more than 10.4 million doses of the vaccine.

Stats show that 65% of adults have received at least one shot while 60% have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.