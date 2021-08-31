Advertisement

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Carteret County

(WJHG/WECP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Carteret County.

The sheriff’s office said that it happened at a home off Bobby’s Drive near Newport shortly after 1 p.m.

We’re told deputies went to the home after a family member received a phone call from her uncle saying he was going to shoot his wife and then himself.

Deputies found the couple dead inside the home, each with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they learned the elderly man was having trouble caring for his aging wife who was suffering from preexisting medical conditions.

Officials are still working to notify other family members before releasing names.

