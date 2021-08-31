COVID-19 exposure closes tax office in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A staff COVID-19 exposure has led to the closing of a government building in Wayne County.

Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said that the tax office will be closed to in-person visitors until further notice.

We’re told that all staff in the department are being tested, and positive cases will be quarantined.

The county said that due to plexiglass windows and masks being required in their facilities, there is no known risk to residents who have been in the tax office recently.

Gillie said that they continue to use disinfectant fogging in their buildings

