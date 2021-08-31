Advertisement

BBB: Beware paperless ticket scams this football season

tickets (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
tickets (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(MARK HUMPHREY | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina is warning fans about the possibility of paperless ticket scams.

As college and professional football gets underway, the BBB is sharing tips to keep yourself safe from scams.

Experts say there are four main tips to keep in mind, consider your source, read the fine print, exercise caution when opening emails, and use payment methods that come with protection.

When buying tickets, the BBB says it is best to purchase them from the venue/team or the online third party that they are using.

They say it is also important to understand the terms and conditions and refund police of the ticket seller. In addition, many venues are only accepting paperless tickets, so be aware of what your venue is accepting before purchasing hard copy tickets.

Paperless tickets are also often delivered by email, but only emails from legitimate ticket sellers should be opened. Be aware of the original sender’s address before clicking on a URL.

Finally, BBB experts suggest using a credit card for purchases to ensure you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

For more information, visit the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
Fire marshal: Estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spills along Highway 70
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot at N.C. high school; 15-year-old arrested
Nicholas Lupton
New Bern man wanted by deputies for indecent liberties with a child caught in Georgia
WITN Talent
Congratulations to Stacia and Clayton!

Latest News

Back to School Science: Heavy Air
Back to School Science: Heavy Air
Back to School Science: Tea Bag Rockets
Back to School Science: Tea Bag Rockets
Soda Can in Coffee Mug
Back to School Science: Soda Can in Coffee Mug
Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday