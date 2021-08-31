BBB: Beware paperless ticket scams this football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina is warning fans about the possibility of paperless ticket scams.

As college and professional football gets underway, the BBB is sharing tips to keep yourself safe from scams.

Experts say there are four main tips to keep in mind, consider your source, read the fine print, exercise caution when opening emails, and use payment methods that come with protection.

When buying tickets, the BBB says it is best to purchase them from the venue/team or the online third party that they are using.

They say it is also important to understand the terms and conditions and refund police of the ticket seller. In addition, many venues are only accepting paperless tickets, so be aware of what your venue is accepting before purchasing hard copy tickets.

Paperless tickets are also often delivered by email, but only emails from legitimate ticket sellers should be opened. Be aware of the original sender’s address before clicking on a URL.

Finally, BBB experts suggest using a credit card for purchases to ensure you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

