Advertisement

Alligator attacks 71-year-old man in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from...
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida apparently killed a 71-year-old man. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An alligator in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida apparently killed a 71-year-old man.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told WVUE the man’s wife was inside their home when she heard a commotion.

The woman ran outside and saw a large alligator attacking her husband.

She rushed to her husband’s aid to stop the attack and reportedly pulled him out of the floodwaters.

Deputies said she ran to get first-aid supplies but didn’t realize the severity of his injuries until she returned.

WVUE reported the wife got into her pirogue and went to higher ground a mile away to get help, but when she returned her husband was no longer lying on the steps where she had left him.

Deputies tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
Fire marshal: Estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spills along Highway 70
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot at N.C. high school; 15-year-old arrested
Nicholas Lupton
New Bern man wanted by deputies for indecent liberties with a child caught in Georgia
WITN Talent
Congratulations to Stacia and Clayton!

Latest News

Back to School Science: Tea Bag Rockets
Back to School Science: Tea Bag Rockets
Soda Can in Coffee Mug
Back to School Science: Soda Can in Coffee Mug
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends
Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday