Advertisement

Student shot in area of N.C. high school

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said in a news release. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
Fire marshal: Estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spills along Highway 70
Ida continues to weaken while tracking inland
Ida weakening while headed further inland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Former Hugo Fire Chief Johnny Craft
Family says former fire chief Johnny Craft died from COVID-19
The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 5 a.m. update (8-29).
Ida approaches the Louisiana coast as a category 4 hurricane

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Roasting through Tuesday; Relief coming
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Ida continues to weaken while tracking inland
Ida weakening while headed further inland
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles