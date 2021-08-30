Student injured in shooting in area of New Hanover High School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT & WITN) - A student has been shot near a school in New Hanover County.

That’s according to WECT, who spoke with Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of New Hanover High School.

Students were being taken to Williston Middle School.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

A portion of Market Street is closed near the school.

