Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina executed search warrants, seized guns and fake IDs, and made hundreds of arrests as part of a statewide alcohol law enforcement operation that took place at the start of the weekend.

The Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local police departments in the effort Friday night.

The news release says special agents made 371 arrests, executed 10 search warrants, and seized 17 firearms and 86 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances.

