DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man sentenced for trafficking heroin

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount could spend the next 8 years in prison for trafficking heroin.

Jaheed Labega was sentenced in Nash County Superior Court last month. The charges stem from a search warrant that was executed on Labega’s storage unit in Rocky Mount.

Deputies found more than 10,000 dosage units of heroin and an AR-15 rifle. Labega was taken into custody without incident.

Labega was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years in prison and a maximum of 8 years in prison.

