DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man sentenced for trafficking heroin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount could spend the next 8 years in prison for trafficking heroin.
Jaheed Labega was sentenced in Nash County Superior Court last month. The charges stem from a search warrant that was executed on Labega’s storage unit in Rocky Mount.
Deputies found more than 10,000 dosage units of heroin and an AR-15 rifle. Labega was taken into custody without incident.
Labega was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years in prison and a maximum of 8 years in prison.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.