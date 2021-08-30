Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man sentenced for trafficking heroin

Jaheed Labega
Jaheed Labega(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount could spend the next 8 years in prison for trafficking heroin.

Jaheed Labega was sentenced in Nash County Superior Court last month. The charges stem from a search warrant that was executed on Labega’s storage unit in Rocky Mount.

Deputies found more than 10,000 dosage units of heroin and an AR-15 rifle. Labega was taken into custody without incident.

Labega was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years in prison and a maximum of 8 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire marshal: Fuel tanker overturns killing driver, partially shuts down Highway 70
Ida's tracking into Mississippi Monday morning
Ida now a Tropical Storm; Moving into Mississippi
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Former Hugo Fire Chief Johnny Craft
Family says former fire chief Johnny Craft died from COVID-19
The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 5 a.m. update (8-29).
Ida approaches the Louisiana coast as a category 4 hurricane

Latest News

Ida's tracking into Mississippi Monday morning
Ida now a Tropical Storm; Moving into Mississippi
Ayden Collard Festival
47th Annual Ayden Collard Festival to kick off next weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Two more days of intense heat
NCEL 08-29-21
NCEL 08-29-21