Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.
Officers are investigating a homicide that took place on I-85 southbound.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says in a news release that a call reporting shots fired on I-85 South came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
Fire marshal: Estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spills along Highway 70
Ida continues to weaken while tracking inland
Ida weakening while headed further inland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Former Hugo Fire Chief Johnny Craft
Family says former fire chief Johnny Craft died from COVID-19
The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 5 a.m. update (8-29).
Ida approaches the Louisiana coast as a category 4 hurricane

Latest News

Screen Gems Studios
Hallmark movies key in a big year for North Carolina film production
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement
Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests
Ida continues to weaken while tracking inland
Ida weakening while headed further inland
Nicholas Lupton
New Bern man wanted by deputies for indecent liberties with a child caught in Georgia