Police investigating fatal shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says in a news release that a call reporting shots fired on I-85 South came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately released.

