Police charge two with child sex crime in Morehead City

Samantha Chadwick & Anthony Reels
Samantha Chadwick & Anthony Reels(Morehead City Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing child sex crime charges after an investigation by police in Morehead City.

Police have charged Samantha Chadwick and Anthony Reels of Morehead City with one count of first-degree forcible sex offense and one count of statutory sex offense with a child.

Chadwick is also facing two counts of felony child abuse.

Police said this case began as a child abuse investigation on August 22nd.

The pair were then arrested on August 27th.

Police said that Reels is also a registered sex offender.

The pair is in the Carteret County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation.

