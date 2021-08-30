New Bern man wanted by deputies for indecent liberties with a child caught in Georgia
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man wanted for indecent liberties with a child here in Eastern Carolina has been caught in Georgia.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Nichola Lupton was arrested this morning driving a stolen vehicle in Georgia.
Last week, deputies said Lupton was wanted for indecent liberties with a child and also has outstanding warrants in Durham and Lee counties for vehicle larceny.
Lupton is awaiting extradition back to Eastern Carolina.
