New Bern man wanted by deputies for indecent liberties with a child caught in Georgia

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man wanted for indecent liberties with a child here in Eastern Carolina has been caught in Georgia.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Nichola Lupton was arrested this morning driving a stolen vehicle in Georgia.

Last week, deputies said Lupton was wanted for indecent liberties with a child and also has outstanding warrants in Durham and Lee counties for vehicle larceny.

Lupton is awaiting extradition back to Eastern Carolina.

