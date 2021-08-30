Ida weakening while headed further inland

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ida made landfall as a category 4 hurricane near Grand Isle, Louisiana with 150 mph winds Sunday afternoon. The hurricane was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. As of the 11 a.m. update, it was a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph. While the NHC projects a sharp decline in wind speed over the next two days, rainfall will spread through the Appalachians and northeastward to the mid-Atlantic states.

Ida continues to weaken while tracking inland (Jim Howard)

Eastern North Carolina may receive rain from the remnants of this system on Wednesday and Thursday as it merges with a cold front. It will help break our heatwave and provide us with about an inch of rain over the two-day stretch.

Tropical Depression Ten has also formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to be named later this week. The next name on the list is Kate. T.D. Ten will pose no threat to the U.S. or any landmass over the next five days.

The storm is tracking northward and poses no threat (WITN)

