Higher age of North Carolina juvenile prosecution becomes law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The minimum age for prosecution in North Carolina’s juvenile courts will rise later this year from age 6 to 8 in legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Monday’s signing will remove North Carolina’s status as the state with the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country.

Starting in December, 8- and 9-year-olds subject to juvenile court adjudication will be limited to those who commit the most severe felonies.

Those who commit lower-grade offenses or who are still under age 8 will bypass court and receive counseling.

