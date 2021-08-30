Advertisement

Hallmark movies key in a big year for North Carolina film production

Screen Gems Studios
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Hallmark Channel movies are playing a key role in what’s expected to be a big year for North Carolina’s film industry.

The StarNews reports that with film productions expected to bring a record-setting $409 million to the state in 2021, and with nearly $300 million spent in the Wilmington area so far, so-called “Hallmark movies” are a staple of local activity.

Currently filming is “Christmas in Harmony,” which had multiple Santas roaming a downtown Wilmington street last week.

