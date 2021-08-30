Advertisement

Growing memorial outside Camp Lejeune sees several stop to pay respects to fallen troops

A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan has grown outside of Camp Lejeune.
A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan has grown outside of Camp Lejeune.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several pairs of combat boots outside of Camp Lejeune have emerged as a memorial to 13 military members killed last week in Afghanistan.

The boots, which almost can’t be seen due to the growing adornments of flowers and other mementos, sit alongside Highway 24 near the base gate.

A fence behind the boots, traditionally a place for “Welcome Home” banners, is now a place for messages of respect to the 13 military members killed.

The memorial was organized by several military wives in the area.

Banners hang along a fence with messages of respect to 13 troops killed in Afghanistan last...
Banners hang along a fence with messages of respect to 13 troops killed in Afghanistan last Thursday.

Area residents, some of them children, stopped to pay their respects on Monday.

11 Marines, a Navy corpsman, and an Army soldier died last Thursday in an attack outside of Kabul’s airport.

One of the fallen Marines, Sgt. Nicole Gee, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune.

A picture of Sgt. Nicole Gee rests upon a pair of combat boots at a memorial outside of Camp...
A picture of Sgt. Nicole Gee rests upon a pair of combat boots at a memorial outside of Camp Lejeune.

