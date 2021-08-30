Advertisement

Governor Cooper vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

(Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol.

Cooper’s veto on Monday was expected.

He says gun-permit laws reduce deaths and the availability of guns to commit crimes.

An override will be challenging for Republicans at the General Assembly and for conservative gun-rights supporters, who see ending the pistol-permit mandate as a big agenda item.

The permit requirement goes back more than 100 years.

Bill supporters say the current permit process is duplicative with the comprehensive national checks performed by licensed gun dealers.

