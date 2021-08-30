ENC resident heads to gulf coast to help with hurricane relief efforts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville resident, Helen Miller hit the road Monday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida. “These people really need our assistance,” Miller said.

On Sunday the forecast became a reality when Ida ripped through the gulf coast states, flooding roads, knocking down power lines, and damaging property.

While the extent of damage is still be accessed, Miller and other volunteers are on the way, “Every day you still have to eat, they have to have a place to sleep and feel safe and that’s what I’m going to do is give those people some relief and a safe place to sleep and something to eat.”

Miller plans to use her training and decades of experience with the American Red Cross to get her through, “I feel that I have been trained enough not just to take care where I immediately live, but I’m trained to do this job all over the United States.”

Other organizations are headed south too, crews from Greenville Utilities left Saturday to assist colleagues in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Experts say Ida is one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. and warn it is not the last. “This is just one more piece of evidence that we’re going to be living with these more intense storms in the foreseeable future,” said UNC Marine and Environmental Sciences Professor, Dr. Hans Paerl.

Paerl is now encouraging residents to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst as hurricane season reaches the halfway mark. “We just need to be prepared for more rainfall more flooding from these events and in the case of these major storm events more intensification.”

