Congratulations to Stacia and Clayton!

WITN Talent
WITN Talent(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce exciting changes to our evening newscasts and our streaming products.

Beginning Monday, Clayton Bauman will pass the WITN First at Four torch on to Stacia Strong.

Clayton will continue to bring Eastern Carolina viewers breaking news and developing stories through the WITN Now Desk. You can watch those real-time updates streaming on the WITN Facebook page and witn.com. Clayton is also one of our newsroom leaders and will be devoting more time to his assistant news director duties.

In addition to WITN First at Four, Stacia will join Dave Jordan on WITN News at 6.

Combined, Clayton, Stacia, and Dave bring more than 40 years of experience as journalists at WITN to ENC. We’re so lucky to have them all here to bring their experience to your screens and their leadership to our newsroom so we can continue to be Your Breaking News and Weather Authority.

