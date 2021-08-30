47th Annual Ayden Collard Festival to kick off next weekend

AYDEN, PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun.

The 47th Annual Ayden Collard Festival is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The festival will include rides, vendors and of course collard greens beginning Friday Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 11, vendors as well as arts and crafts will open at 9 a.m., and rides will open at 11 a.m.

The collard eating contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, and live musical performances will take place throughout the festival from The Embers, Shimmy Shakers and more.

For a full schedule of the Ayden Collard Festival, visit the event’s webpage.

