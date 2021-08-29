Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in New Bern

NEW BERN POLICE BADGE
NEW BERN POLICE BADGE(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
New Bern , N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after officers responded to a shooting on Liberty Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to locate a victim who was transported to Carolina East Medical Center and later flown to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call. Citizens are encouraged to become a “partner in policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity.

The New Bern Police Department tip line is 252-636-5034 and the Craven County Crime Stoppers line is 252-633-5141.

Both departments are committed to partnering with the community to ensure safety.

