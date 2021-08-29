Rocky Mount Police investigate after finding man dead in car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after police found a dead man inside a car.

Rocky Mount Police went out to a shots fired call around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on South Wesleyan Blvd.

While driving around the area officers located a car in a ditch on the 1100th block of Arbor Lane.

Within the car officers found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to called Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

