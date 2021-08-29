Rocky Mount Police investigate after finding man dead in car
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after police found a dead man inside a car.
Rocky Mount Police went out to a shots fired call around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on South Wesleyan Blvd.
While driving around the area officers located a car in a ditch on the 1100th block of Arbor Lane.
Within the car officers found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to called Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.
