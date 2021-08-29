North Carolina Red Cross sends volunteers to Louisiana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 37 volunteers from the northeastern North Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross went to Louisiana and Mississippi to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross already has supplies and shelters for victims enduring the Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Northeastern North Carolina Chapter Executive Director, Mace Robinson said he is grateful for the selfless nature of the volunteers.

“Red Cross really learns from every disaster. Whether it be from last week to last year we learn every time. Being in an organization that has volunteers that are willing to leave their home. North Carolina’s quite comfortable right now to go to Louisiana, to go to Mississippi, to go into where you know the damage is going to be; that’s tremendous man,” Robinson said.

The Red Cross has sent boxloads of supplies to shelters.

As the Delta variant rages on, concern at shelters has risen, therefore Louisiana’s government is putting some people in hotels in hopes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.