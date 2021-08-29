Advertisement

Lenoir County mourns loss of former fire chief

Former Hugo Fire Chief Johnny Craft
Former Hugo Fire Chief Johnny Craft
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUGO, N.C. (WITN) -Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Johnny Craft.

Both organizations posted their condolences on Facebook.

The Hugo Volunteer Fire Department said in part, “He dedicated his life to Hugo Fire and Rescue. He will be greatly missed by our fire department family. Please keep his family, friends, and our department in your prayers for the days to come.”

Speaking to Crafts character the sheriff’s office posted in part, “He and his members housed, fed and in general, looked after our deputies during each hurricane, assisted with personnel as part of the Sheriffs Search and Rescue Team and always helped anytime we needed a hand.”

At this point the cause of death is unknow.

