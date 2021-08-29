Ida approaches Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane; Julian forms well offshore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ida has spent the first half of the weekend strengthening, with winds now up to 150 mph as of the 11 a.m. advisory this morning. The hurricane, currently a category 4 storm, is expected to make a U.S. landfall near Grand Isle, LA this afternoon as a major hurricane. Sea surface temperatures ahead of Ida are well above the desired 80° level, with some spots reaching into the 90s. The storm would strike Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 11 a.m. update (8-29). (WITN Weather)

Impacts are already being felt across the Louisiana coastline. Current forecasts suggest Ida could bring a foot and a half of rain to some areas. Storm surge of 10-15 feet is possible and will be absolutely life-threatening for those near the water.

The potential storm surge from Hurricane Ida (8-28 8am) (WITN Weather)

Eastern North Carolina may receive rain from the remnants of this system on Wednesday and Thursday as it merges with a cold front. It will help break our heat wave and provide us with about an inch of rain over the two day stretch.

Tropical Depression Ten has also formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to be named later today. Next name on the list is Julian. T.D. Ten will pose no threat to the U.S. or any landmass over the next five days.

The official track and data of Tropical Depression Ten as of the 11 a.m. update (8-29). (WITN Weather)

Tropical Depression Eleven has been named as of the 11 a.m. update, now known as Tropical Storm Julian. Julian will not impact any landmasses over the next several days.

The official track and data of Tropical Storm Julian as of the 11 a.m. update (8-29). (WITN Weather)

