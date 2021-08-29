Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat sticks with us on Monday

Rain chances will hover near 20% to start the work week
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: The steady summertime pattern of highs in the low 90s and humidity making it feel like +100° will continue through the first half of the week. Rain chances on both Monday and Tuesday will sit around 10-20% before the remnants of Ida coming rolling in from the west. Ida will increase our rain chances (up to 70% overnight Wednesday into Thursday), however it will also usher in the cooler and dryer air many have been looking forward to over the past two months.

Highs will fall to the low to mid 80s over the second half of the week with overnight lows dipping into the mid 60s. This brief taste of autumn will be gone by Sunday as highs return to the upper 80s, but it will be a nice break from the pattern we’ve been stuck in over the past two weeks.

The tropics will remain active, but our closest run in will come with Ida’s passage Wednesday night. Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Depression Ten will stay east of Bermuda, posing no threat to the U.S.

Monday

Sunny and hot with a high of 93. Isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Wind: NW 5. Rain chance: 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot with a high of 94. Isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Wind: W 7. Rain chance: 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny start with storms increasing in the evening. High of 91. Stronger storms expected overnight. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%.

