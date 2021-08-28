Advertisement

WITN End Zone Week 2 Part One - 8-27-21

High School football Week 2 Scores
end zone part one 82721
end zone part one 82721(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REGULAR SEASON WEEK 2

Ayden-Grifton 34, East Carteret 20

Cary 40, Greenville Conley 7

Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0

Clayton Cleveland 55, J.H. Rose 14

East Bend Forbush 56, Trinity 6

East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27

Eastern Wayne 47, Pikeville Aycock 20

Elizabeth City Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8

Goldsboro 44, Fayetteville Byrd 20

Jacksonville 48, Jacksonville White Oak 6

John Paul II 56, East Chapel Hill 6

Kenston Forest, Va. 51, Lawrence Academy 14

Kinston Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass 6

Kinston 27, Greene Central 0

New Bern 61, Raleigh Broughton 7

New Hanover County 34, Jacksonville Northside 7

North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19

North Pitt 35, Manteo 8

Pinetown Northside 49, North Duplin 6

Princeton 36, East Duplin 30

Seven Springs Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0

Smithfield-Selma 42, Nash Central 13

South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31

SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21

Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18

Washington 48, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Wilson Hunt 49, Wilson Beddingfield 0

