WITN End Zone Week 2 Part One - 8-27-21
High School football Week 2 Scores
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REGULAR SEASON WEEK 2
Ayden-Grifton 34, East Carteret 20
Cary 40, Greenville Conley 7
Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0
Clayton Cleveland 55, J.H. Rose 14
East Bend Forbush 56, Trinity 6
East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27
Eastern Wayne 47, Pikeville Aycock 20
Elizabeth City Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8
Goldsboro 44, Fayetteville Byrd 20
Jacksonville 48, Jacksonville White Oak 6
John Paul II 56, East Chapel Hill 6
Kenston Forest, Va. 51, Lawrence Academy 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass 6
Kinston 27, Greene Central 0
New Bern 61, Raleigh Broughton 7
New Hanover County 34, Jacksonville Northside 7
North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19
North Pitt 35, Manteo 8
Pinetown Northside 49, North Duplin 6
Princeton 36, East Duplin 30
Seven Springs Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0
Smithfield-Selma 42, Nash Central 13
South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31
SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21
Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18
Washington 48, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Wilson Hunt 49, Wilson Beddingfield 0
