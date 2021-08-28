Winterville Watermelon Festival continues

Advertisement

Enjoy a Slice of the Good Life at the Winterville Watermelon Festival
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon festival kicked off Thursday night and will continue all weekend long.

WITN’S Charlie Ironmonger and Hannah Jeffries were out there Friday night enjoying the fun.

There are rides, games, food, other vendors, and of course, watermelon.

All concerts are free, including the Watermelon Jam Saturday night, featuring “Lonestar.”

WITN is a proud sponsor of the festival and we’ll be out there throughout the day and night Saturday.

You can click the link below for the full schedule of events.

Winterville Watermelon Festival

