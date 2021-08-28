Winterville Watermelon Festival continues

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon festival kicked off Thursday night and will continue all weekend long.

WITN’S Charlie Ironmonger and Hannah Jeffries were out there Friday night enjoying the fun.

There are rides, games, food, other vendors, and of course, watermelon.

All concerts are free, including the Watermelon Jam Saturday night, featuring “Lonestar.”

