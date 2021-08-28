South Greenville School helps kids dress for success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Teachers at South Greenville Elementary School are giving students a much-needed confidence boost by having them dress for success.

Every Thursday, faculty members pass out pearls for girls and ties for guys, as a way to empower students through the school year.

The initiative was first started by assistant principal, Taimak Willis, in one of the classes he teaches.

Soon after, it inspired his colleagues to create a schoolwide weekly event.

Willis says, “So my mom and my dad when I was younger would always dress me up in a tie and say if you look better you feel better so I always take that along with me because the first impression always makes a big difference.”

An anonymous sorority donated more than 600 pearls to the school.

If you’re interested in donating to the initiative, you can contact the front office of South Greenville Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.