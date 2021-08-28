Advertisement

Observance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress happening in New Bern

BBQ festival returns to Kinston
BBQ festival returns to Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - An observance was held to honor the bravery of 71 delegates and to mark the importance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress for it’s significance toward the outcome of the American Revolution.

Numerous local schools and civic organizations kicked off the commemoration with a 15 minute procession, an hour long ceremony followed at Colonial Chapel with Dr. Joseph Beatty delivering a keynote address.

The ceremony concluded with a rendering of honors for the 71 delegates and Resolves.

The event marked the 247 anniversary of the first formal protest in the New Bern Resolves and the town’s first recognition of the Provincial Congress.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Kreger
Greenville man charged with murdering girlfriend
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with same county vehicle in six months
Terry Best
D.A.: Pitt County man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting young men
CarolinaEast Dr. has sad message for those unvaccinated and on a ventilator due to COVID

Latest News

The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 5 a.m. update.
Hurricane Ida to threaten Louisiana coast this weekend
This Dec. 2019, photo provided by Regi Stone shows Eli Stone, left, and Rylee McCollum, at...
Some identities of service members killed in Afghanistan revealed
CSS Neuse remains show a different type of life during the American Civil War
CSS Neuse heirlooms program event
A Knoxville Tennessee native is among those killed in Afghanistan during Thursday’s suicide...
Knoxville native among those killed in Afghanistan