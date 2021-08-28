Observance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress happening in New Bern

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - An observance was held to honor the bravery of 71 delegates and to mark the importance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress for it’s significance toward the outcome of the American Revolution.

Numerous local schools and civic organizations kicked off the commemoration with a 15 minute procession, an hour long ceremony followed at Colonial Chapel with Dr. Joseph Beatty delivering a keynote address.

The ceremony concluded with a rendering of honors for the 71 delegates and Resolves.

The event marked the 247 anniversary of the first formal protest in the New Bern Resolves and the town’s first recognition of the Provincial Congress.

“The first Provincial Congress held in America in open defiance of the British Royal Crown was conducted in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, NC during 25-27 August 1774. The courthouse was located at the current intersection of Middle & Broad Streets until destroyed by fire in 1865. Seventy-one (71) delegates representing 30 of 36 counties and 6 of 9 boroughs met at the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress to discuss the grievances against numerous taxes and laws imposed on the colonists by the Royal Crown and the British Parliament. Twenty-eight (28) resolves were issued in response to the unjust taxes and laws. Richard Caswell, William Hooper and Joseph Hewes were elected as delegates to the 1st Continental Congress and were instructed to present the resolves to the 1st Continental Congress as actionable redress of grievances against the Royal Crown.”

