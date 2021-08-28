Observance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress happening in New Bern
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - An observance was held to honor the bravery of 71 delegates and to mark the importance of the 1st NC Provincial Congress for it’s significance toward the outcome of the American Revolution.
Numerous local schools and civic organizations kicked off the commemoration with a 15 minute procession, an hour long ceremony followed at Colonial Chapel with Dr. Joseph Beatty delivering a keynote address.
The ceremony concluded with a rendering of honors for the 71 delegates and Resolves.
The event marked the 247 anniversary of the first formal protest in the New Bern Resolves and the town’s first recognition of the Provincial Congress.
