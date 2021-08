KNOXVILLE, T.N. (WITN) - A Knoxville Tennessee native is among those killed in Afghanistan during Thursday’s suicide bombing.

The Knoxville Police Department posted to their Facebook page Saturday about the death saying Ryan Knauss was killed in Kabul.

“We mourn the devastating loss of Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport attack. We wish for comfort for his family and friends. May his service, sacrifice and courage never be forgotten.”

There is no word yet on the identities of the other service members killed.

