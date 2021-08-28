Advertisement

Jacksonville mourns the loss of U.S. service members killed in Kabul

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville, home of Military Base Camp Lejeune is mourning the loss of the 13 service members killed in Kabul on Thursday.

One of the 13 killed was Sgt. Nicole Gee, a marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sgt. Gee’s family and friends as well as to all the families who have lost loved ones, and to those still overseas risking their lives. The City of Jacksonville shares in your loss. We are One City, One Community and One Marine family.”

Jacksonville Mayor, Sammy Phillips

