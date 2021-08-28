Advertisement

Ft. Bragg Soldier among those killed in Afghanistan

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FT. BRAGG, N.C. (WITN) -Ft. Bragg says one of its soldiers is among those killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Fort Bragg’s 1st Special Forces Command posted on Twitter Friday, “We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday.

The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time.”

Ft. Bragg did not provide the person’s name.

The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan. The airstrike comes in retaliation for a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport Thursday. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. ``We will hunt you down and make you pay,’’ he said.

