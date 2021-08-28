Advertisement

ECU bigger, faster, and stronger this year thanks to Greenville’s “Big John”

John Williams Jr.’s return to Greenville has made Pirates into shape
ECU football vs App state preview
ECU football vs App state preview
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina football kicks off in less than a week. Thursday night against App. State in Charlotte.

All preseason coach Mike Houston has said his team is bigger, stronger, and faster than ever.

The players say it’s because of J.H. Rose graduate and Greenville native John Williams Junior. They call him “Big John.”

“Big John has gotten us all nice and strong putting on a bunch of weight. Every year he cranks it up a notch a little bit,” says ECU defensive lineman Rick D’Abreau, “Since freshman year he has cranked it up a notch you know. I feel like I am in the best shape of my life right now because of it.”

“I mean last year we didn’t really get to like lift and condition we didn’t really get to work out,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “Now that he got a chance to push us in the weight room, he pushed us pretty hard. Conditioning he pushed us pretty hard.”

“What Big John has taken us through in those workouts its invaluable,” says ECU offensive lineman Justin Chase, “Its just allowed us to grow together and get in better shape.”

“He done locked us in. He call us his sons and whatever. You know how that is. We got conditioned,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “We done got stronger, got faster. The offensive line and defensive line. It’s different around here. It’s not the same 2018 East Carolina Pirates.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Joshua Kreger
Greenville man charged with murdering girlfriend
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with same county vehicle in six months
Terry Best
D.A.: Pitt County man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting young men
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

Latest News

end zone part one 82721
WITN End Zone Week 2 Part One - 8-27-21
ECU football vs App state preview
ECU football vs App state preview
WITN Friday Night End Zone Part Two
End Zone Part Two - 8-27-21
Endzone 2/2 08-27
Endzone 2/2 08-27