ECU bigger, faster, and stronger this year thanks to Greenville’s “Big John”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina football kicks off in less than a week. Thursday night against App. State in Charlotte.

All preseason coach Mike Houston has said his team is bigger, stronger, and faster than ever.

The players say it’s because of J.H. Rose graduate and Greenville native John Williams Junior. They call him “Big John.”

“Big John has gotten us all nice and strong putting on a bunch of weight. Every year he cranks it up a notch a little bit,” says ECU defensive lineman Rick D’Abreau, “Since freshman year he has cranked it up a notch you know. I feel like I am in the best shape of my life right now because of it.”

“I mean last year we didn’t really get to like lift and condition we didn’t really get to work out,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “Now that he got a chance to push us in the weight room, he pushed us pretty hard. Conditioning he pushed us pretty hard.”

“What Big John has taken us through in those workouts its invaluable,” says ECU offensive lineman Justin Chase, “Its just allowed us to grow together and get in better shape.”

“He done locked us in. He call us his sons and whatever. You know how that is. We got conditioned,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “We done got stronger, got faster. The offensive line and defensive line. It’s different around here. It’s not the same 2018 East Carolina Pirates.”

