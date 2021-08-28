CSS Neuse heirlooms program event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you have something old in your home, maybe a passed down heirloom, some staff members at the CSS Neuse Interpretive Center may be able to help you identify it.

The center says staff members are well versed in firearms from the 18th century through WWII as well as uniforms and military equipment.

“From Sake cups to button boards, shoelaces to cap insignia, we know a little about a lot of things, and a whole lot about a few things. Glass bottles, tools, flags, clothing, toys, ceramics, Native American artifacts, unusual rocks or bits of metal you found in a field; whatever it is, bring it in and we’ll take a crack at it.”

The center says if they don’t know what the item is, they will try and identify it with some reference works and online resources.

Now, they won’t be able to tell you how much the item is worth but they can show you where you can get a good idea of its value.

“We can even give you some tips on how to best store or treat some of these artifacts. We also want to see your artifacts “raw” – that is, uncleaned. Improper cleaning can destroy value or remove labels or markings that may help identify the artifact. We don’t mind dirt, cobwebs, rust, or odd smells. Bring one item or a trunk full. We are always open to donations, too, if your artifact would help us tell the story of the Civil War as it relates to Eastern North Carolina.”

The CSS Neuse is the only remaining commissioned Confederate ironclad above water. It was part of a new technology that the Confederacy used to combat the superior manpower and firepower of the Union Navy. The Confederate Navy launched the CSS Neuse hoping to gain control of the lower Neuse River and New Bern, but ultimately destroyed the vessel to keep it out of Union hands.

The heirloom event will last from 10am to 4pm Saturday, August 28th.

For additional information, you can call the site at (252) 526-9600 extension 221. The CSS Neuse Center is within the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

