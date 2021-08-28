Advertisement

CarolinaEast nurse shares pandemic hospital experience

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -CarolinaEast Emergency Department Nurse, Michael Ruffule said since the pandemic started every day at the hospital is different.

“It’s exhausting, it’s very emotional and exhausting. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done CPR in the past year, but it’s definitely in the hundreds. One hundred percent. I’ve seen people, 25-years-olds pass away right in front of me after doing CPR on them for an entire hour and this suit covered in sweat and then have to turn around and help someone with a broken leg and have to be sometimes a stone and that that’s the stuff you think about when you go to bed at night,” said Ruffule.

Ruffule recalls the job has been hard and extensive, working 5,12 hour shifts a week, every week, since the start of the pandemic. “To be honest I think it’s worse than the first wave. These people are, especially those who are unvaccinated seem to have the worst outcome.”

Considering staffing shortages at the hospital, patients could see a longer wait time. “There’s time we have 50 people in the lobby and everybody’s full and we have one room available for CPR,” he said.

As far as the future goes, Ruffule advises the public to get vaccinated and wear masks when out in public.

Onslow Memorial Hospital joins CarolinaEast with a higher number of COVID patients.

Onslow Memorial said Friday, they had 47 COVID positive patients.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Kreger
Greenville man charged with murdering girlfriend
CarolinaEast Dr. has sad message for those unvaccinated and on a ventilator due to COVID
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Terry Best
D.A.: Pitt County man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting young men
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with same county vehicle in six months

Latest News

Watermelon festival underway
Watermelon festival underway
Camp Lejeune Marine among 13 killed in Afghanistan explosion
Jacksonville mourns the loss of U.S. service members killed in Kabul
The official track and data of Hurricane Ida as of the 5 p.m. update (8-28).
Hurricane Ida intensifying ahead of landfall