CarolinaEast nurse shares pandemic hospital experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -CarolinaEast Emergency Department Nurse, Michael Ruffule said since the pandemic started every day at the hospital is different.

“It’s exhausting, it’s very emotional and exhausting. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done CPR in the past year, but it’s definitely in the hundreds. One hundred percent. I’ve seen people, 25-years-olds pass away right in front of me after doing CPR on them for an entire hour and this suit covered in sweat and then have to turn around and help someone with a broken leg and have to be sometimes a stone and that that’s the stuff you think about when you go to bed at night,” said Ruffule.

Ruffule recalls the job has been hard and extensive, working 5,12 hour shifts a week, every week, since the start of the pandemic. “To be honest I think it’s worse than the first wave. These people are, especially those who are unvaccinated seem to have the worst outcome.”

Considering staffing shortages at the hospital, patients could see a longer wait time. “There’s time we have 50 people in the lobby and everybody’s full and we have one room available for CPR,” he said.

As far as the future goes, Ruffule advises the public to get vaccinated and wear masks when out in public.

Onslow Memorial Hospital joins CarolinaEast with a higher number of COVID patients.

Onslow Memorial said Friday, they had 47 COVID positive patients.

