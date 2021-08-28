Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marine among 13 killed in Afghanistan explosion

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Department of Defense released the names of the 13 service members killed in Thursday’s attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. One of the 13 to die was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

According to the Department of Defense, 13 service members died total. Of those 13, 11 Marines, one Army, and one Navy.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

For the Marines Corps, the deceased are:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

For the Navy, the deceased are:

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

For the Army, the deceased are:

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

