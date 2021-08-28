Advertisement

Camp Geiger Marines take part in new training course

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN got an up-close look Friday at a new course at Camp Lejeune that aims to train Marines in smaller groups.

In previous years, there would be up to 80 Marines in a platoon. But now, only 14 Marines will be paired with an instructor during the 14-week course.

Instructors say these Marines will leave the new course with training that they’d typically learn later in their first or second year.

Instructors say that with the smaller number of Marines per instructor, there’s also a better chance that they’ll be able to catch and correct any issues that arise among the Marines.

