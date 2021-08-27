Vidant Health shares upcoming special COVID-19 testing hours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is sharing new hours for its Greenville COVID testing site.

Officials tell us their testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will be open Sunday, August 29th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will also be open on Monday, September 6th, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

We’re told that the gate to the testing site will close once the parking lot reaches capacity.

