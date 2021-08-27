Advertisement

Vidant Health shares upcoming special COVID-19 testing hours

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is sharing new hours for its Greenville COVID testing site.

Officials tell us their testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will be open Sunday, August 29th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will also be open on Monday, September 6th, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

We’re told that the gate to the testing site will close once the parking lot reaches capacity.

