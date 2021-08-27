Unvaccinated North Carolinians 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina says if you haven’t been vaccinated, you are 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

This is from new data released today by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS came out with the results as the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached a record high of 574 statewide.

The statistics were derived from data obtained last week. It also showed that unvaccinated people were 4.4 times more likely to catch the virus than those who have been vaccinated, while unvaccinated teens are 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their counterparts who have received the shots.

“The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated please don’t wait until it is too late,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary. “The authorized and approved vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials and met scientific standards. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated.”

State health officials say North Carolina is now experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Friday was the second day in a row where new daily cases topped 8,000.

