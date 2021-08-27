Advertisement

Troopers still looking for answers one year after deadly Martin County hit & run crash

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is hoping you can help solve a nearly year old fatal hit & run case.

Back on August 20, 2020, Brandon Hines was walking on Bear Grass Road, near Cowin Road in Martin County.

The 42-year-old man lived on Cowin Road and was walking down Bear Grass Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, Sgt. Brown said. The vehicle didn’t stop and Brown said there was nothing left at the scene to help them with the investigation.

If you heard anything, saw anything suspicious that night, or know anything about the case, call Sgt. Brown at 252-752-6118.

